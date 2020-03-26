Looking Ahead: Wide Receiver

After signing the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2020, per ESPN, Clemson is putting together a 2021 class that looks like it will be special as well. There is a long way to go before the cycle is over, but the Tigers currently own the No. 2 class in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, and they have a lot more upper-echelon talent in their crosshairs.

In our Looking Ahead series, The Clemson Insider takes a position-by-position look at the top targets on the Tigers’ board for the 2021 class. In this article, we focus on wide receivers:

Clemson has two commitments from wide receivers in Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star Dacari Collins and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star Beaux Collins.

Per our sources, the Tigers are planning to take just one more receiver in the 2021 class.

One of Clemson’s priority targets at the position is Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star Troy Stellato (pictured above).

On March 15, Stellato named Clemson and Ohio State his final two schools via social media, and it came as no surprise considering his recruitment had been shaping up as a battle between the Tigers and Buckeyes for quite some time.

It’s a very tight race right now for Stellato, who is eyeing a summertime decision. Clemson most recently hosted him for its junior day March 7 and hopes to get him back on campus one more time before he makes his commitment if possible. He is currently slated to take an official visit to Ohio State in June, but it remains to be seen if the date will be impacted by the coronavirus.

The Buckeyes have the longest standing relationships with Stellato, but he loves Dabo Swinney and his staff as well, and new Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham has done a great job of building a bond with him too. It looks like it will come down to the wire for Stellato.

Another wideout the Tigers have been recruiting hard is Steilacoom (Wash.) five-star Emeka Egbuka, the top-ranked receiver in the 2021 class.

Ohio State has been very involved with Egbuka also along with schools such as LSU, Oklahoma, Washington and Oregon.

Egbuka visited Clemson last summer and has been planning to return to campus in May, though whether the trip will still take place is up in the air because of the coronavirus.

Right now, Egbuka appears to be in no rush to make his decision.

Clemson has also been pursuing Plant City (Fla.) four-star Mario Williams but was left off the top five he released earlier this month including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma.

Some of the other receivers in the 2021 class we’re keeping an eye on are Dillon (S.C.)’s Ahmari Huggins, Myrtle Beach (S.C.)’s J.J. Jones, Reidsville (N.C.)’s Breon Pass, Menlo Park (Calif.) Menlo-Atherton’s Troy Franklin and Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat’s Malik Rutherford, a Georgia Tech commit.

