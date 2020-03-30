Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Spring Practice (Defensive line)

Clemson Football had its spring practice drills cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit our nation. Before spring practice and other activities were shut down by the NCAA, the ACC and Clemson, TCI’s Bart Boatwright was able to take some great photos from the Tigers’ workouts.

In all, Clemson had nine practices this spring, including a stadium scrimmage at Death Valley on March 11. Check out his photo gallery on the Clemson defensive line. LINK

