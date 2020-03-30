Leadership, culture has Clemson favored to win another national title

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney can’t brag enough about the leadership on his football team. Even in these tough times when the COVID-19 pandemic has them quarantined at home and away from the program, the Tigers are still working.

Swinney isn’t surprised by how his team has responded in these tough times when they can’t access the Allen Reeves Football Complex or get together as a team for any activities. Like the rest of the world, they are making do with the tools they do have, such as video conferences, facetime and social media, to stay connected and out in front of things.

“I love the leadership of this team,” Swinney said.

A lot of other people love Clemson’s leadership, too. Which is perhaps why Las Vegas has the Tigers as their top pick to win the national championship this year.

The Clemson Culture is known throughout the college football landscape as the nation’s best. It’s one reason why the Tigers have the nation’s best record at 69-5 since the start of the 2015 season. Since then, the Tigers have played for four national championships, won two of them and made the College Football Playoff all five seasons.

Then throw in the fact Clemson returns two-time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne at running back, All-ACC quarterback Trevor Lawrence, NFL talent at wide receiver in Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers, as well as experienced and talented players all over on defense, Clemson is in better position than most other programs.

“I think, when you look at what we have at quarterback, and you look at that first group of offensive line, you look at what we have at receiver and tight end. Over on the defensive line, it is totally different than where we were at this time last year,” Swinney said. “There is Just more experience, more depth and more competitive depth. Great leadership at linebacker. Unbelievably committed people at linebacker. Super excited about our safeties in that room and then, we obviously got Fred [Davis] in here this spring and got a chance to see him a little bit.

“I think, when it is all said and done, our cornerback room is going to be pretty special as well. Sheridan Jones, DK [Derion Kendrick] is obviously back, Mario [Goodrich] is a guy that we have high, high hopes for and is getting healthy. LeAnthony [Williams] had a great nine days of practice and there is really just another level of maturity to him. So, it is a good group.”

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame