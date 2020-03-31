Isaiah Simmons-like recruit very high on Clemson

One prospect in the class of 2022 whom Clemson is very interested in is Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North athlete Dasan McCullough.

The versatile 6-foot-4, 205-pounder reminds the Tigers a lot of their former star defender Isaiah Simmons, and they can envision him playing all over the field on defense like Simmons.

“Everywhere. Same as Isaiah Simmons,” McCullough said. “So safety, LB, DE and some slot corner.”

McCullough lives about 20 minutes away from where Simmons grew up in Olathe, Kan., and expected to have started working out with Simmons by the time we published this article.

“He’s back in Kansas and has been working out at my high school,” McCullough said.

A top-100 national recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports, McCullough says he doesn’t exactly model his game after Simmons but does look up to him as a role model.

“If you watch us both play you’ll see a lot of the same things,” he said. “But that’s really just what happened. I didn’t start watching his film till after my season. But I have learned a lot from watching him, you will see next year.”

McCullough has collected over 30 offers already, and he still has two seasons of high school football to go. His offer list includes schools such as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Southern Cal.

According to McCullough, the Tigers would be a top option for him if they decide to pull the trigger on an offer in the future.

“It would mean a lot to get an offer from Clemson,” he said. “I don’t have a (top schools) list yet but they would be up there, I know that.”

McCullough loves Clemson’s program from what he knows about it.

“It seems like a family there, and from my friends I have that go there, they’ve let me know how much of a good place Clemson is to be,” he said. “As for the football part, I love how they use players like me, as in Isaiah and how they don’t have him set in one position because they know he is a long athlete, and that’s how I think of myself.”

Alabama is the only school McCullough has been able to visit thus far in his recruiting process. Moving forward, there are several others he wants to check out following the NCAA dead period that was instituted until at least April 15 due to the coronavirus.

“Nebraska, UGA, Clemson and Texas,” he said.

McCullough is ranked as the No. 1 prospect from Kansas, No. 8 athlete and No. 73 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

