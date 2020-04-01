Offer would make Tigers ‘top dog’ for 4-star Arizona QB

Offers have continued to roll in this year for Nicco Marchiol, one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2022 who will play his final two seasons of high school football at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz., after transferring from Regis Jesuit in Aurora, Colo.

The four-star, pro-style signal-caller has collected nearly 20 offers in total but isn’t letting all the attention he is getting in recruiting go to his head.

“I am continuing to be humble with every opportunity I get,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Marchiol (6-2, 215) is on Clemson’s radar and visited Death Valley last October to see the Tigers play Florida State.

It is unclear when the NCAA will allow prospects to visit college campuses again – right now, all in-person recruiting is suspended until at least April 15 due to the coronavirus – but Marchiol hopes to be able to return to Clemson this summer.

“I was planning to go in the summer for a camp,” he said. “I would love to get back to Clemson and be in that atmosphere again.”

“I am hoping to get closer with the staff and build a relationship with them,” he added.

Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Nebraska, TCU and Arizona State have all extended offers to Marchiol this year, joining Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Utah, Washington State, Arizona, Colorado and others on his offer list.

When does Marchiol want to wrap his recruitment up and render his college decision?

“I think after this coming season,” he said.

Clemson doesn’t figure to move on offering any 2022 quarterbacks until after it gets a commitment from a QB in the 2021 class.

But if the Tigers were to offer Marchiol in the future, he says it would make them a major contender in his recruitment.

“What’s so appealing to me is their history of winning and the standards they hold,” he explained regarding his interest in the program. “I know they will bring out the best in me and make me work harder than I ever have, but I will be ready for that. The Tigers would definitely be a top dog for me if they offered.”

Along with Clemson, Marchiol wants to visit Michigan, Florida, Florida State and TCU at some point moving forward after the NCAA’s dead period is lifted. Among the schools on his offer list, he feels Florida, Florida State, Michigan, TCU, Nebraska and Louisville have shown the most interest so far.

Marchiol is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback and No. 223 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

