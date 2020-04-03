5-star FSU legacy recruit sees Clemson offer in his future

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Julian Armella, a five-star prospect per Rivals, is projected by many in the recruiting industry to eventually end up at FSU considering the fact his father, Enzo, played for the Seminoles in the early 1990s as a defensive lineman and was a part of their 1993 national championship team.

While Armella is high on FSU and has a strong relationship with the coaches there, the class of 2022 recruit doesn’t plan to make his decision any time soon and wants to explore his other options.

“All the recruiting websites predict me going to FSU, 80 percent, 100 percent, because I’m a legacy since my dad went there,” Armella told The Clemson Insider. “But only time will tell. I’ve got two more years of this thing, so I’m not going to rush it.”

Armella, who will be a junior next school year, has over two dozen offers from major programs around the country such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and of course Florida State.

Clemson, meanwhile, is showing interest in the 6-foot-6, 305-pounder, and he believes the Tigers will pull the trigger on an offer whenever he is able to make it to campus.

Visiting Clemson at some point is something Armella plans to do.

“The O-line coach (Robbie Caldwell) said that I basically check off all the boxes, so they just want to offer me in person,” Armella said. “That’s the thing that they really do. They don’t usually offer young kids, so once I do get the offer, it’ll probably be from a visit in person.”

Armella has a relationship with one of Clemson’s 2021 commitments, fellow Fort Lauderdale offensive lineman Marcus Tate. They have gotten to know each other through Tate’s offensive line coach at NSU University School in Fort Lauderdale.

“His O-line coach, he’s a great coach,” Armella said. “He’s an offensive line guru. Ever since the eighth, ninth grade, I’ve always been training with him and Marcus has been there, so over time we’ve had a bond. We’ve basically been friends and we stay in close contact.”

Armella is very interested in Clemson and sees it as a program that can help him accomplish his goal of playing football at the highest level.

“I believe that if I do get an offer from there, that’ll be an insane thing because they’re one of the powerhouses,” he said. “They send a lot of players to the NFL, especially at the O-line position, so that’s something I’m looking for. I’m trying to go to the league, trying to benefit my family, take care of them one day.”

Armella says his recruitment is wide open right now, but FSU, Florida and Miami are standing out early on with how hard they’re recruiting him. He wants to use all of his allotted official visits in the future before he makes his decision.

“The main thing I’m looking for in a school is some place that feels like home,” he said. “My dad told me no matter where I go, he’s not going to push me towards FSU, towards Florida, towards whatever. He wants me to do what he did. He took all his five visits back then, because he was a highly recruited guy like me. So, he says once I go on a campus and I visit it officially, then I’ll tell where it feels like home. I want to go to a place that I can actually play freshman year. That’s my goal is to grind no matter what, and I want to be able to put my name on the map freshman year.”

