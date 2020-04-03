‘The Tiger Paw carries a lot of weight’

Last year, Clemson had three of its players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. Clelin Ferrell was taken at No. 4 by the Raiders, Christian Wilkins went at No. 13 to the Miami Dolphins and Dexter Lawrence went No. 17 to the New York Giants.

The three picks marked the first time in Clemson history that three of its former players were selected in the first round of an NFL Draft. In all six Tigers were taken in the 2019 NFL Draft, which tied for the second most selections in the Dabo Swinney era.

In Swinney’s 11 years as Clemson’s head coach, 57 players have been picked in the NFL Draft, including 11 in the first round. Three times—2015, 2017 and 2019—Clemson has had multiple Tigers selected in the first round.

In 2015, Vic Beasley (8) and Stephone Anthony (31) were taken in the first round, while in 2017 Mike Williams (7) and Deshaun Watson (12) went in the first round as well. Prior to 2015, Clemson had multiple players selected in the first round of the draft just twice before – Jerry Butler (5) and Steve Fuller (23) in the 1979 Draft Class and Jeff Bryant (6) and Perry Tuttle (19) in the 1982 NFL Draft.

It’s no coincidence, Clemson’s popularity in the draft increased as the Tigers continued to win. Clemson posted a 117-23 record in the 2010s, the most successful decade in Clemson history. It posted nine consecutive 10-win seasons, won two national championships, played for the national championship four times, made the College Football Playoff five times and won six ACC Championships.

Clemson’s success has parlayed into individual success, as NFL teams now seek out former Tigers to help fill their rosters.

“It has helped me extremely well,” former offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum said on “The Qualk and Kelly Show” Thursday on 105.5 The Roar in Clemson. “When you see the pedigree of football that we play here at Clemson, that brand is known nationally. It is known internationally.

“This Tiger Paw carries a lot of weight with it and it shows that we not only know how to play the game, but we do it the right way. Seeing that we played some good competition the last couple of years. We really made a name for ourselves. If you are good enough to play here, then you are good enough to play anywhere, and that is at the next level as well.”

Anchrum is hoping to be one of seven former Tigers that could be selected in this year’s draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25. Three Clemson players could go in the first round. Former linebacker Isaiah Simmons appears to be a top 10 selection, while wide receiver Tee Higgins seems to be a lock to go in the top 30 picks. Cornerback A.J. Terrell is not a lock to go in the first round, but several mock drafts have him being taken in the bottom of the first round. Terrell is a lock as a second-round pick.

Anchrum’s offensive line teammate, John Simpson, could go in the third round, followed by safeties Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace and then Anchrum in the later rounds of the draft.

