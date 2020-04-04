Clemson Flashback: '09 Tigers defeat Miami 40-37 in OT

Clemson got its first major win under Dabo Swinney on October 24, 2009 when they knocked off No. 9 Miami at what is now Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Tigers won the game, 40-37, in overtime when Jacoby Ford caught a touchdown pass from Kyle Parker. It was Clemson’s first win over a ranked opponent in the Swinney era.

The win sparked a run that allowed the Tigers to advance the program to its first ACC Championship Game appearance later that year.

Relive Clemson’s big win in this photo gallery from that night in Miami.

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame