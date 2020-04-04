Final Four of Clemson Football’s March Madness Tournament: 2016 Tigers vs. 1981 Tigers

Here is the first game of the Final Four of Clemson Football’s March Madness Tournament on TCI.

If you need to look at how we got to this point, click on the main post (here) which has an update from every matchup. Twitter poll results are inside each of the stories.

The tournament is hosted on Twitter where Clemson fans can decide who are the best Clemson teams of all-time.

Today (Saturday), we decide who moves on to Monday’s Championship Game.

In the first game of the tournament’s semifinals, the 2016 Tigers take on the 1981 Tigers.

The 1981 Tigers finished the year 12-0 on their way to winning the school’s first national championship in any sport. They were coached by Danny Ford, who is in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Led by Deshaun Watson at quarterback, the 2016 Tigers were the first Clemson team since the 1981 team to win a national championship in college football.

Below are some more facts about each team to help with the voting:

1981 Tigers (12-0): Clemson won the school’s first national championship in any sport by going 12-0 and beating No. 4 Nebraska in the 1982 Orange Bowl. It was also the first football national championship for the ACC in 28 years.

The 1981 Tigers are one of just four teams all-time in Clemson history—1900, 1948 and 2018 are the others—to go undefeated and untied.

Led by All-American linebacker Jeff Davis, Clemson’s defense forced 41 turnovers in the 12 games, still a Clemson record for forced turnovers in one season.

At one stretch, the Clemson defense held the opposition out of the end zone for 18 consecutive quarters. No opponent scored a rushing touchdown until Week 8 of the season.

No opponent had a run longer than 26 yards and no play of any kind longer than 30 yards. The longest touchdown the Clemson defense gave up all year came in the Orange Bowl against Nebraska on a 25-yard halfback pass.

The Tigers allowed opponents just 8.8 points and 251.9 total yards per game. Opponents ran the ball for just 97.4 yards per game.

On offense, All-American Perry Tuttle was the leader, along with Orange Bowl MVP, quarterback Homer Jordan. Clemson averaged 248.1 yards per game. Jordan accounted for 2,016 total yards and 15 touchdowns, while Tuttle caught 52 passes for 883 yards, while scoring eight touchdowns.

Clemson outscored its opponents 338-105 in their 12 victories. The Tigers 82 points scored against Wake Forest is still an ACC record for points scored in a game.

The Tigers beat three teams ranked in the top 10, the most by any school in the country in 1981. They beat No. 4 Georgia, No. 8 North Carolina and No. 4 Nebraska.

In all, 22 players from the 1981 team played in the NFL.

2016 Tigers (14-1): The 2016 Tigers won Clemson’s first national championship in 35 years by beating Alabama, 35-31, in the 2017 CFP National Championship.

Clemson finished with a 14-1 record after defeating previously undefeated and top-ranked Alabama in the national championship. The only loss for the Tigers that year was a 43-42 loss to unranked Pittsburgh at Death Valley in Game 10 of the season.

The Tigers were just the sixth national champion since 1977 to have played the nation’s most difficult schedule and still won a national title. In all, Clemson defeated 11 FBS schools that finished the season with a winning record, including five that won at least 10 games and sixth that finished ranked in the final AP Poll.

Clemson beat No. 2 Alabama, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 8 Florida State, No. 16 Virginia Tech, No. 21 Louisville and No. 24 Auburn. The six wins over teams that finished in the AP top 25 were the most for one team in school history.

The Tigers also won seven games by a touchdown or less in 2016.

At season’s end, quarterback Deshaun Watson won the Davey O’Brien and the Manning Awards as the nation’s best quarterback for a second straight year and was a Heisman Finalist for a second straight time. Watson was also named the Most Valuable Player of the Fiesta Bowl and the National Championship Game.

Linebacker Ben Boulware was the Defensive Player of the Year in the ACC and was named the Defensive MVP of the National Championship Game.

