Clemson Flashback: '09 Tigers defeat Florida State

Clemson won its fourth straight game and gained control of the ACC’s Atlantic Division race by thumping Florida State, 40-24, on Nov. 7, 2009.

C.J. Spiller gained a school-record 312 all-purpose yards in what proved to be Bobby Bowden’s last visit to Death Valley as the Seminoles’ head coach. Spiller had 165 rushing yards and 67 receiving yards.

The win gave the Tigers wins over Miami and Florida State in the same season for the first time in school history.

Relive the all the exciting action from what was a memorable night at Death Valley in 2009 in this Clemson Flashback photo gallery.

