Lawrence took it to ‘another level’ in the spring

It’s hard to imagine Trevor Lawrence being any better than he already is.

In his two years to this point as Clemson’s starting quarterback, Lawrence is 25-1 as Clemson’s starting quarterback. He led the Tigers to a national championship in 2018, the first team since 1897 to post a perfect 15-0 record. He was the ACC Rookie of the Year that season and was the first freshman since 1985 to lead his team to a national championship.

Lawrence followed that up by leading the Tigers back to the national championship game and a 14-1 record in 2019. He earned first-team All-ACC status as well. He has already moved into the top 4 in Clemson history in passing yards, sixth in attempts, fourth in completions, fourth in completion percentage, fifth in yards per attempt, third in touchdown passes and first in interception avoidance and passing efficiency.

“Trevor just, I mean, it is what you would expect from a guy that is going to graduate in December and a guy that has played in two national championship games and has lost just one game,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “He is pretty special where he is right now.”

In his two years at Clemson, Lawrence has thrown for 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. In all, he has played in 30 games. Last year, he earned First-Team All-ACC honors at quarterback, while throwing for 3,665 yards with 36 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also rushed for 563 yards and scored nine touchdowns on the ground.

Lawrence did not throw an interception in his last eight games, ending the season with 239 consecutive passes thrown without an interception, breaking his own Clemson record.

With veteran backup Chase Brice now at Duke, Lawrence turned things up even more in the spring. Though freshmen quarterbacks Taisun Phommachanh and D.J. Uiagalelei are extremely talented, they are still inexperienced. So, as the veteran in the room, it is now up to him to get them up to speed and make sure they are ready in case they are ever called upon.

“It was awesome to see his sense of urgency this spring on the details of everything he is trying to do. Just really the precision in what he is doing. I mean, it is just another level,” Swinney said.

As for the overall talent the Tigers have at quarterback, even though they lost Brice to a transfer, Swinney was pleased with what he saw from all three quarterbacks this spring.

“Wow! That is the biggest word I can say about this quarterback room. A very special group,” he said. “Unbelievable character in the room. These are some awesome young men.”