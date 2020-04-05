Swinney delivers ‘The Best is Yet to Come’ message to the world

One of Dabo Swinney’s favorite sayings at Clemson is “The Best is Yet to Come.”

It is a message Swinney has been delivering to the Clemson faithful since the 2010 season when his Tigers went 6-7 and there was doubt about the direction of the program. However, Swinney delivered in his words. The very next year Clemson won its first ACC Championship in 20 years and has been winning ever since.

Since the start of the 2011 season, the Tigers have posted a 111-16 record, have won two national championships, played for it four times, played in the College Football Playoff five times and won six ACC titles. And despite all of that success, Swinney’s message to Clemson football fans is still the same, “The Best is Yet to Come.”

That’s the same message Swinney gave Sunday morning on Jon Gordon’s Power of Positive Summit. Gordon is a best-selling author and speaker, who launched a website called the PowerOfPositiveSummit.com where he has brought in more than 30 speakers, all leaders in their chosen professions … authors, coaches, athletes and more. His idea, relay positive vibes in this time when the world is being attacked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From his Clemson home, Swinney explained how his Christian Faith has kept him positive in this trying time and why he believes COVID-19 will be beat, sooner rather than later, and better days are ahead.

“This is a great time to talk about hope and optimism during these challenging times that we are all facing right now,” Swinney said is the nearly five-minute video.

Like in his answer to a reporter on Friday during a conference call with the media, Swinney delivered a similar message of hope, not for just the start of the college football season, but for the world to get back to its normal and everyday life.

Swinney says when he was going through some of the rough times he experienced as a child, when he was homeless and was having to sleep at friends and coaches houses, he never imagined he would have the kind of life he has now, as one of the most successful football coaches in the history of college football.

However, what he did do in those troubling times was keep his faith and said that is what he is doing now.

“What I can vividly remember when I take myself back to that time is exactly the same thing that we have to do today,” he said. “That is, we have to keep the faith and we have to keep moving forward one step at a time. No doubt about it.”

Swinney mentioned how he has heard Gordon say that faith and fear are the exact same thing and it is just a matter of which one you chose.

“They are the exact same, faith and fear. It is a belief in something you can’t see,” Swinney said. “So, I choose faith. I think that is what we have to do. We have to choose faith and we have to stay positive and we have to keep moving forward. One day at a time and one step at a time. I think that is so important.”

Swinney says he has always just moved forward his whole life. When he lost his job as an assistant coach at Alabama, and could not land another coaching job, he got into real estate and did well for two years in that industry. However, he still wanted to coach, and eventually former Clemson coach Tommy Bowden gave him a shot, hiring him as his wide receivers’ coach. Swinney is now heading into his 18th season at Clemson and his 12th as the head coach.

“There has been a lot of challenging times along the way and a lot of uncertainty, but if you keep the faith and keep moving, you will keep growing and you will keep getting better,” he said. “I think that is what we have to do. I know many people right now are facing a lot of uncertainty, but I know the best is yet to come.

“The best is not behind us. The best is yet to come, especially for those who know Jesus. I would not be able to do a positive summit and try to speak some hope and positivity if I did not say that because that is what I know. I know true peace and happiness comes from knowing Jesus. Jesus is the hope of the world. Always has been, always will be. The hope of the world is not a vaccine. It is not a politician. It is not some stimulus package. It is not any of those things. The hope of the world comes from knowing Jesus. That is what I believe and that is why I know that the best is yet to come.”

Today's #PowerOfPositiveSummit speakers are a powerhouse of faith and hope! Make sure you listen to each message. So good. (Reminder: It's free through April 8. Access message and listen on-demand any time online). pic.twitter.com/82S5ZCirN7 — Jon Gordon (@JonGordon11) April 5, 2020

