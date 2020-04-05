What They Are Saying: Isaiah Simmons NFL draft hype

With the 2020 NFL Draft quickly approaching there is plenty of buzz about former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Simmons on Twitter.

Thread on Isaiah Simmons: Simmons is redefines being a "position-less player". Lining up at ILB, OLB, Slot, Safety and even the DE, Simmons is able to use his rare size and athleticism to be versatile in his usage and allow defenses to disguise their tendencies. pic.twitter.com/faz0REJsBj — NFL Film Review (@NFLFilmReview) April 2, 2020

Can I compare Isaiah Simmons to Zion Williamson? Just too big, fast, smart and athletic for anyone to handle. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 29, 2020

According to @nfldraftscout, the #Giants “love” #Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons and a lot of people in the building want him #GiantsPride — Giants Today (@NYGToday) April 1, 2020

Simmons and Love in the first round. Let us know what you think. https://t.co/cGevIsBXqY — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) April 2, 2020

“Isaiah Simmons is a cornerstone player on a defense. Giants should absolutely select him. They don’t have that type of player currently on their Defense.” – per @MelKiperESPN — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) April 4, 2020

One way to disguise the many holes we have on defense is by having an Ath like Isaiah Simmons who plays multiple positions well. He can literally switch up coverage pre-snap to adjust for the offense. He also seems to play with a 🔥 that’s contagious pic.twitter.com/fJCqjV0UXA — Fifth Quarter Carolina Panthers (@FQPanthers) April 4, 2020

As @nfldraftscout hears the #Giants are 🔒locked🔒 in on Isaiah Simmons, @mello and @ConnorJRogers weigh in on if that's the best move pic.twitter.com/I7WGrfiPM7 — Stick to Football Podcast (@sticktofootball) April 4, 2020

Isaiah Simmons is how you can neutralize the athleticism of players like Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. As a QB spy, he has the 4.39 speed to chase down on mobile QB's as the escape the pocket. pic.twitter.com/hRin1E5DZI — NFL Film Review (@NFLFilmReview) April 2, 2020