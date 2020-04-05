What They Are Saying: Isaiah Simmons NFL draft hype

By Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
With the 2020 NFL Draft quickly approaching there is plenty of buzz about former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Simmons on Twitter.
Thread on Isaiah Simmons:
Simmons is redefines being a "position-less player". Lining up at ILB, OLB, Slot, Safety and even the DE, Simmons is able to use his rare size and athleticism to be versatile in his usage and allow defenses to disguise their tendencies. pic.twitter.com/faz0REJsBj
— NFL Film Review (@NFLFilmReview) April 2, 2020
.@LRiddickESPN on Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons: "He's exactly what the Giants need." #GiantsPride #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/kEpwdvJVPh
— WBG84 (@WBG84) April 2, 2020
Can I compare Isaiah Simmons to Zion Williamson?
Just too big, fast, smart and athletic for anyone to handle.
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 29, 2020
.@danorlovsky7 on Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons: "He's our generations Brian Urlacher." #GiantsPride #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Ok7tiXtA4Y
— WBG84 (@WBG84) April 2, 2020
According to @nfldraftscout, the #Giants “love” #Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons and a lot of people in the building want him #GiantsPride
— Giants Today (@NYGToday) April 1, 2020
Simmons and Love in the first round.
Let us know what you think. https://t.co/cGevIsBXqY
— Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) April 2, 2020
“Isaiah Simmons is a cornerstone player on a defense. Giants should absolutely select him. They don’t have that type of player currently on their Defense.” – per @MelKiperESPN
— Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) April 4, 2020
One way to disguise the many holes we have on defense is by having an Ath like Isaiah Simmons who plays multiple positions well. He can literally switch up coverage pre-snap to adjust for the offense.
He also seems to play with a 🔥 that’s contagious
— Fifth Quarter Carolina Panthers (@FQPanthers) April 4, 2020
From @ClemsonFB to… 🤔
Where will dominant defender @IsaiahSimmons25 land on @NFLDraft day?
📺: 2020 NFL Draft, April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/BAIfPgTUJf
— NFL (@NFL) April 3, 2020
As @nfldraftscout hears the #Giants are 🔒locked🔒 in on Isaiah Simmons, @mello and @ConnorJRogers weigh in on if that's the best move pic.twitter.com/I7WGrfiPM7
— Stick to Football Podcast (@sticktofootball) April 4, 2020
The #Giants are “zeroing in” on #Clemson S/LB Isaiah Simmons at pick No, 4, per @nfldraftscout.
— CTB (@catchtheblitz) April 4, 2020
Isaiah Simmons is how you can neutralize the athleticism of players like Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson.
As a QB spy, he has the 4.39 speed to chase down on mobile QB's as the escape the pocket. pic.twitter.com/hRin1E5DZI
— NFL Film Review (@NFLFilmReview) April 2, 2020
JLC today on CBS: "I continue to hear that (the #Redskins) are increasingly open to trading out… If they do trade back a few spots, I believe strongly they would target Isaiah Simmons, and that's another player who I'm told is super-high on their board."
— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) March 30, 2020
