Clemson Flashback: '11 Tigers set ACC record at Virginia Tech

Clemson Flashback: '11 Tigers set ACC record at Virginia Tech

Feature

Clemson Flashback: '11 Tigers set ACC record at Virginia Tech

By 49 minutes ago

By |

Clemson defeated Virginia Tech for the first time in 22 years on October 1, 2011 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

The Tigers beat No. 11 Virginia Tech, 23-3, as the defense held the Hokies to 258 total yards.

The win was Clemson’s third straight over a top 25 opponent. It marked the first time an ACC team accomplished such a feat.

Relive all the action from the Tigers’ win that afternoon in Blacksburg in this photo gallery. LINK

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
17hr

Once again, Clemson is among the favorites to win the national in college football, along with Alabama and Ohio State. That’s no surprise considering all three programs have been the most consistent (…)

reply
19hr

After signing the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2020, per ESPN, Clemson is putting together a 2021 class that looks like it will be special as well. There is a long way to go before the cycle is over, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home