Clemson Flashback: '11 Tigers set ACC record at Virginia Tech

Clemson defeated Virginia Tech for the first time in 22 years on October 1, 2011 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

The Tigers beat No. 11 Virginia Tech, 23-3, as the defense held the Hokies to 258 total yards.

The win was Clemson’s third straight over a top 25 opponent. It marked the first time an ACC team accomplished such a feat.

Relive all the action from the Tigers’ win that afternoon in Blacksburg in this photo gallery. LINK

