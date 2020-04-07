Experience matters

Once again, Clemson is among the favorites to win the national in college football, along with Alabama and Ohio State.

That’s no surprise considering all three programs have been the most consistent winners in the College Football Playoff era. Clemson and Alabama have played in five of the six CFPs to this point, while winning two national championships each. Ohio State has won one national championship but has made it to the CFP three times.

These are the three best programs in College Football. However, some wonder if these three powerhouses will be even more juggernauts this season considering the COVID-19 pandemic has put so many other programs behind the eight ball this coming season.

With so many teams missing the majority of their spring practices, and in some cases all of it, it appears those with well established and experienced teams will have the upper hand. Throw in the fact Clemson was able to complete nine of its 15 practices before all the cancellations and quarantine took place and its obvious the Tigers have a little bit of an advantage at this point.

However, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney does not necessarily buy into that line of thinking.

Why? Because the Tigers’ overall team experience was already an advantage for them, Alabama and Ohio State before the coronavirus even made its way to the United States.

“I would say that would be the case, regardless, to be honest with you. I would think,” Swinney said Monday on ‘The College Sports Today Show with Mark Packer” on ESPN U Radio. “For example, our team that won it all in ’18. If we had gotten zero practices that year or 15, that team was going to be at an advantage because of that great and unbelievable experience that we had on that team.

“So, regardless that would be the case. But certainly, going into this year, in particular, those teams that definitely have a lot of veteran leadership coming back and a lot of experienced players that can hit the ground running pretty quickly, I definitely think that gives them a nice edge.”

