Swinney convinced safety will be a strength

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is convinced, when the Tigers are allowed to play football again, the safeties will be a strength for the 2020 football team.

It is a surprise development, considering Clemson has to replace three of their top four safeties from last season due to graduation. Tanner Muse, K’Von Wallace and Denzel Johnson have used up their eligibility and hope to get drafted/and or signed to a non-drafted free agent deal later this month when the 2020 NFL Draft takes place (April 23-25).

“What an awesome job our safeties did this spring,” Swinney said. “That is going to be a strength for us, I don’t have any doubt about it.”

Swinney credited safeties coach Mickey Conn with doing a great job identifying the right guys. Lannden Zanders, Joseph Charleston, Jalyn Phillips and Ray Thornton showed a lot of promise in the nine spring practices the Tigers were able to get in before the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down.

“Those guys came a long way,” Swinney said. “They just got better, better and better. I am really excited about that group. The you throw Nolan (Turner) back in there, when he gets back in the fall, I think that is going to be a strength for our team.

“We are fast, physical, we are athletic at safety. These guys have a really good knowledge base.”

Turner missed the nine spring practices due to shoulder surgery. He is expected to be back and completely healthy when camp is scheduled to begin in August. With Turner sidelined in the spring, it allowed a couple of other players to get the reps he would have received during practice.

“That is the thing, and that is what I always tell these guys, you can always tell who is preparing and who is not,” Swinney said. “They played last year, but they were not frontline guys. But they had the same opportunity to learn, to practice, to watch, to pay attention. It is pretty cool to see those guys be ready for their opportunity.

“It is very obvious that they were preparing kind of in the dark, if you will. Now, boom! They are stepping into this moment and they are ready to go. So, I feel really good about that group.”

Freshmen R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables, who enrolled in January, got an opportunity to learn a lot at safety this spring, while Ben Batson has also moved back to safety after playing quarterback the last two years.

