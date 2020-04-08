NFL teams are high on former Clemson safety

It depends on what NFL writer is breaking down what position as they try to predict what the NFL team they are covering might be thinking as the 2020 NFL Draft nears.

A lot of them think former Clemson safety K’Von Wallace fits the need of the team they cover and he could fall somewhere between the fourth and the seventh rounds of the draft when it runs April 23-25.

Wallace is one of several former Clemson players hoping to hear his name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the three-day event, which will be done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has shut down the sports world.

Obviously, this has been a unique year for players going through the draft process. The lead up to the draft has been like no other. Prospects are not allowed to physically meet with teams which has hurt the pre-draft process. Most colleges never got the opportunity to host their Pro Days for their former players, leaving scouts, general manager and coaches with only film and video conferences as the only means to evaluate players.

Clemson is one of the few places where its former players got an opportunity to work out for pro scouts. Seven former players—Wallace, Isaiah Simmons, Tee Higgins, A.J. Terrell, John Simpson, Tanner Muse and Tremayne Anchrum—also got the luxury of performing and interviewing with NFL teams at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

With his draft process over, besides video conferencing with NFL teams, Wallace felt like he did all he could with the opportunities he received since January.

“I wanted to showcase my tremendous ball skills. Showcase I can go out there and play any position,” he said. “Showcase my hands, my feet, my quickness in and out of breaks. I felt smooth. I felt confident. I felt relaxed. I just wanted to show that I can perform when the lights are on.”

