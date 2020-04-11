Clemson Flashback: 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl, 4th-and-16

There are a few plays in Clemson Football history that are remembered by their names — “The Catch,” “Catch II” and “Orange Crush.” Nothing else needs to be written. Every Clemson fan knows what game and what happened in each instance.

The other most popular play is called “4th-and-16,” which happened on December 31, 2012 at the old Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Trailing by two points to No. 9 LSU and down to their last play, the Tigers needed 16 yards from their own 14 to keep its final drive alive and any hopes it had of knocking off the Bayou Bengals in the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl.

After taking a beating all night, Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd stood tall in the pocket and delivered a pass down the seam to Deandre Hopkins, who made a sliding catch for a 26-yard gain to the 40-yard line.

The fourth-down conversion got the offense in gear as Clemson made its way down field, setting up Chandler Catanzaro’s 37-yard field goal as time expired for a dramatic 25-24 victory.

Besides the dramatic 4th-and-16 catch by Hopkins, the Tigers rallied from a 24-13 deficit as it started the fourth quarter.

The win was Clemson’s 11th of the season, the most wins in a season by any Clemson team since the 1981 team won 12 games. The Tigers finished No. 11 in the final AP Poll, it’s highest final ranking at the time since 1990.

