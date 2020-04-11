Clemson’s level of dominance since 2017 is eye-popping

All of us know the numbers.

Since the start of the 2011 season, only one school in the country has won more football games than the Clemson Tigers. Clemson is 111-16 combined in those nine seasons.

In all nine years, the Tigers have won at least 10 games, including four seasons of at least 14 games and three in which they won at least 11 games.

Clemson has won six ACC Championships, including each of the last five. It has played in each of the last five College Football Playoff and advanced the championship game four times where it won it all in 2016 and 2018.

However, despite all of the success, Dabo Swinney likes to tell anyone that will listen, “The Best is Yet to Come.” And as crazy as that sounds, there is something to it.

If trends are anything, the Tigers are still on the climb.

In the last three seasons, Clemson has defeated an opponent by 20 or more points 30 times. To get an idea of how dominate that is, the previous six seasons the Tigers had just 32 wins by 20 or more points.

In the last two years, Clemson has won 24 games by 20 or more points.

The Tigers average margin per victory since the start of the 2017 season is 30.2 points. From 2011-’16, Clemson’s average margin was 21.1 points. It took them almost four complete seasons to reach 24 victories of 20 or more points during that stretch.

What does all of this mean?

It means Clemson has doubled its rate of dominance since the start of the 2017 season. And don’t think it is because Clemson is beating up on the sisters-of-the-poor or something.

In 2017, the Tigers beat an 8-win Louisville team with Lamar Jackson by 26 points on the road. They later beat a 9-win South Carolina team by 24 points in Columbia and then beat a 10-win Miami team by 35 points in the ACC Championship Game.

During another national championship run in 2018, Clemson beat a 9-win NC State team by 34 points and an 8-win Duke team by 29 points before crushing previously undefeated Notre Dame by 27 points in the College Football Playoff and then previously undefeated Alabama by 28 points in the CFP National Championship.

This past year, the Tigers beat an 8-win Louisville team by 35 points on the road, an 8-win Wake Forest by 49 points and a 9-win Virginia team by 45 points.

The trend shows Clemson’s level of dominance is getting higher and higher since 2015, when Clemson went to the national championship game for the first time.

In 2015, the Tigers average margin per victory was 17.6 points. It then increased to 22.8 in 2016 and to 24.8 in 2017.

Clemson rolled its opponents by an average margin of 31.2 in 2018, as it won 13 of its 15 games by 20 or more points. The Tigers average margin per victory in 2019 was 33.8 points, including 11 wins by 31 or more points.

This coming season, the Tigers are the odds-on favorite to win another national championship. If the odds makers are right, there is a good chance Clemson average margin per victory could be even higher this year.