Catching up with top-100 Clemson commit Denhoff

Of the 10 commitments Clemson has right now in its 2021 class, six are touted as top-100 national prospects according to the 247Sports Composite. Among them is four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff, ranked No. 88 overall.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Denhoff, who committed to the Tigers back on Jan. 26. The Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School standout is continuing to work out while in quarantine and taking advantage of the weight room he has in his garage.

Denhoff stands 6-foot-5 and currently checks in at 238 pounds.

“I’m lifting weights, training and running,” he said.

Most importantly, Denhoff and his family are staying safe during these crazy times.

“We’re doing good,” he said. “Enjoying time together.”

Meanwhile, Denhoff is staying in touch with defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive coordinator Brent Venables on a weekly basis.

“They’re just keeping up with me,” he said. “Asking me how quarantine is going and how my family is doing.”

In 12 games as a junior last season, Denhoff recorded 92 total tackles, including 10 for loss, along with 11 sacks, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

What is his statistical goal for his upcoming senior campaign?

“12-plus sacks,” he said.

Denhoff relayed what Venables has told him about how the Tigers plan to utilize his talents on their defense in the future.

“Coach Venables said I can be a weapon as a pass rusher,” he said. “Stand up (defensive end) or linebacker.”

Denhoff is ranked as the No. 5 strong-side defensive end in the 2021 class. He chose Clemson over more than two dozen other offers, including finalists Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia.