Clemson Flashback: Tigers knock off No. 5 Georgia

Clemson became the first non-conference school to win consecutive games over top 10 teams from the SEC when it knocked off No. 5 Georgia, 38-35, at Memorial Stadium to open the 2013 season.

The Tigers closed the 2012 season with a win over No. 9 LSU in the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

It was fitting Clemson knocked off Georgia on the same day it inducted Hall of Fame head coach Danny Ford into its Ringer of Honor at Memorial Stadium. Ford’s Clemson teams always had classic battles against the Bulldogs back in the 1980s.

Ford’s teams were 4-4-1 against Georgia.

On this day, however, Dabo Swinney became the first Clemson coach since 1990 to beat the Bulldogs.

Quarterback Tajh Boyd accounted for five touchdowns in the victory, including a 77-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins that was mostly due to Watkins’ run after the catch.

Relive all the highlights from Clemson's memorable win over Georgia in this photo gallery.

