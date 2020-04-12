NFL teams see the potential upside in Muse

Tanner Muse put himself in position to be drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft when he ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. The performance of the Clemson safety opened the eyes of NFL scouts, general managers and coaches.

Now with the draft just 11 days away, NFL teams are pondering what they should do with him. Because of the coronavirus pandemic NFL teams have been unable to see what the 6-foot-2, 227-pound safety can do in private workouts.

Scouts can now only go by what they have seen on tape of Muse, the good and the bad.

The good is Muse’s ability to play up in the box. In his final two seasons at Clemson, Muse played at the line of scrimmage at lot, almost like another linebacker at times. He is strong enough to take on blocks from guards and centers and knows how to find his way to the ballcarrier.

He is also fast enough to drop back in coverage and cover tight ends and running backs. As a safety he can cover the entire field and make plays, demonstrated by his team-high four interceptions in 2019.

When it comes to effort, Muse never takes a play off or gives up on a play. In the Tigers’ Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, he never gave up on a long run by Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins and eventually tripped him up, saving a touchdown. The Buckeyes ended up having to kick a field goal on the drive.

The Dobbins’ play is something NFL scouts love to see on film.

However, and though there is a lot of good on Muse, there is also some bad, like there is for any player. He sometimes takes himself out of position. When going one-on-one against great college receivers, he has been burned too many times.

Scouts say his hips are too tight and he plays too upright in space. His coverage skills can be bulky and he lacks the ability to be fluid.

But there are a lot of good things on tape than bad for Muse and some feel the former Clemson star, who was a third-team AP All-American this past season, has an opportunity to be drafted in the later rounds.

In his last season at Clemson, Muse recorded 73 tackles from his free safety position, including six tackles behind the line of scrimmage and two sacks. He also had two quarterback pressures and broke up five passes to go with his four interceptions.

The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25.

Below is film on what the NFL scouts like about the former Tiger.

