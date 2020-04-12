Scouts think Terrell can be a starting corner in NFL

The question surrounding A.J. Terrell isn’t if, but when he will be picked in the NFL Draft. The former Clemson corner has been projected as a late first-round pick to an early second-round selection.

Like the wide receiver group, the cornerback class is deep in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Terrell is ranked as the No. 7 or No. 8 cornerback prospect on NFL boards.

What NFL scouts like about Terrell is his tall and lean frame. They like how he will get physical with wide receivers and is not scared to go up and get the ball. Of course, it has to help that he spent most his college career at Clemson battling against Tee Higgins in practice every day. Higgins will more than likely be selected in the first round of the draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25.

Scouts think Terrell is a lengthy, physical cornerback who can be a quality press-man corner in the league. They like his instincts, as well. He demonstrated that by his pick-six against Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Clemson CB A.J. Terrell is another who has many fans. Had a bad game against LSU (everyone did) and that's misguiding and shading his true evaluation as a whole. Shouldn't be a surprise to see him picked in the first-round. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) April 11, 2020

However, it’s no secret there is one game that is hurting Terrell’s stock. Despite all the good he did for the majority of his career, what happened in the 2020 CFP National Championship is still haunting the 6-foot-1, 195-pound corner.

LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase torched Terrell several times with all the world watching. It was a tough pill to swallow for the First-Team All-ACC corner, which had some wondering if it would cause him to return to Clemson for his senior year.

The good news for Terrell is that was really the only bad game of his career and there is way more tape on the good things he did at Clemson. Some teams are concerned with his tackling at times, too much arm tackling, and he can get broken down.

But, for the most part, scouts like what they see in Terrell. It does not hurt that he has 4.42 speed in the 40. His speed allows him to stay with receivers on vertical plays.

Below is video proof of what NFL scouts like about the former Clemson star.

