Clemson Flashback: Watkins, Tigers stun No. 7 Ohio State in Orange Bowl

Sammy Watkins caught a school record 16 passes for a school record 227 yards and two touchdowns as No. 12 Clemson rallied to beat No. 7 Ohio State, 40-35, in the 2014 Orange Bowl Classic.

The Orange Bowl win concluded a second straight 11-2 season for the Tigers, the first time the program recorded back-to-back 11-win seasons. Clemson finished the 2013 season ranked No. 8 in the final AP Poll.

Watkins’ numbers were also Orange Bowl records, as he was named the game’s MVP. Quarterback Tajh Boyd had a bowl-record 505 yards of total offense and accounted for a bowl record six touchdowns. He also had a career-high 127 rushing yards in his final game as a Tiger.

Clemson defensive end Vic Beasley had a bowl-record four tackles for loss and was named the game’s Defensive MVP.

Relive all the action from the Tigers' Orange Bowl win over Ohio State in this photo gallery.

