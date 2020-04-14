Clemson commit working on top targets for the Tigers

After committing to Clemson last September, four-star offensive lineman Marcus Tate from NSU University School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., remains fully on board with the Tigers in their 2021 class.

“I’m All In, 100 percent,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Tate is also “All In” on trying to help Clemson recruit some of its top targets in the cycle and get them to join what is shaping up to be another special class.

Like many of his fellow Clemson commits, Tate is staying in touch with other prospects he knows, and he feels good about where the Tigers stand with a bunch of the guys they are going after.

“Will Shipley, Troy Stellato, working on Tristan Leigh, we’re working on Nolan Rucci,” Tate said. “Who I really mainly talk to are the kids down here (in Florida). I talk to Will a lot, but I talk to James Williams, Corey Collier, Jason Marshall. Troy’s from my area, but Troy talks to Beaux (Collins) and Ryan (Linthicum) and Dacari (Collins) more than me. Beaux and Dacari play receiver, and him and Ryan just clicked.

“But I talk to the DBs down here. We’re high on their list, but they’re not even close to their decisions so I’m not too worried about them. But with Will, I think we’ve got a good chance. I know we made a good impression on him at the last junior day (in January) that we were able to go to. He’s still in his decision process, but I think we’ve got a good chance with all of them.”

Clemson’s 2021 class currently ranks No. 2 in the country behind Ohio State, which has five more commits (15) than the Tigers right now, and Tate isn’t sure if their class will end up being big enough to surpass the Buckeyes as the nation’s top-ranked class.

“We can be 1 or 2. I want to say 1, but we’re only taking like 18-something kids, and I’m pretty sure Ohio State’s taking more,” he said.

“But if not, yeah, we’re definitely going to be No. 1.”

Regardless, Tate believes Clemson is assembling a better collection of talent for its class size than any other program in college football.

“In terms of quality, we’re the best team,” he said. “We just might not have 20-something recruits that we’re taking.”

Tate is ranked among the top 150 prospects in the 2021 class regardless of position by all the major recruiting services. He is tabbed as the No. 5 offensive guard and No. 117 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

