Clemson Flashback: Injured Watson ends losing streak to South Carolina

It was like something written for a movie. But instead of coming in on his big white horse to save the day, Deshaun Watson came charging into Death Valley on an orange Bengal Tiger to save Clemson from rival South Carolina.

Wearing a brace on his leg, from what was officially called a torn ACL by head coach Dabo Swinney after the game, Watson led the Tigers to a 35-17 victory, snapping the Gamecocks five-game winning streak in the series. It also ushered in a new win streak, as it was the first of Clemson’s current six straight victories over its arch rival.

Watson threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for two more scores. Wide receiver Artavis Scott had seven catches for 185 yards and two scores. His 185 yards were the most receiving yards ever by a Clemson player against the Gamecocks.

Running back Wayne Gallman rushed for 191 yards on 27 carries, the second most rushing yards by a Tiger against South Carolina.

