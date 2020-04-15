Clemson AD feels NFL likely to keep college football from playing in spring

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich indicated, to a South Carolina radio station earlier this week, the notion of the college football season moving to the spring is not as likely as some would believe fans to think.

This past weekend, on his Instagram page, ESPN’s No. 1 play-by-play man for college football, Chris Fowler, said based off “informed speculation” there could be a college football season played in the spring, beginning next February. Radakovich told Mickey Plyer Tuesday morning, on 105.5 The Roar on WCCP-FM in the Upstate, that college football, like it or not, is tied to the NFL.

“The NFL has done this before in labor stoppages and played shortened seasons, playing seven or eight games, getting into their playoffs, playing the Super Bowl and then starting their next league year,” he said. “We heard about that a lot about six weeks ago when their league year flipped over in March and that allowed the free agency, etc. to happen.”

Clemson’s director of athletics thinks it will be very difficult to have a spring football season in 2021, especially with players such as Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Justyn Ross, guys who have aspirations of playing in the NFL, while the NFL moves into their ’21 year.

“We can play, but it might not be with the same people we were looking at playing with this fall because they could be looking at NFL opportunities because the NFL would continue to march on,” Radakovich said. “That is why the idea of making sure we are complete with our football season and our championship prior to the start of the 2021 NFL year, I think, is really, really important.

“If that means starting a little later and ending a little later, but still in time to let that other obstacle out there, the NFL, keep doing what they are doing, I think that is really important.”

