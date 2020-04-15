Clemson Flashback: Tigers dominate Oklahoma in Russell Athletic Bowl

Clemson set a bowl record for margin of victory against a ranked opponent when it blew out No. 24 Oklahoma by 34 points, 40-6, in the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl at the Citrus Bowl Stadium in Orlando.

The win was the 18th-ranked Tigers’ 10th of the season, tying a school record at the time by completing a fourth straight 10-win season. Quarterback Cole Stoudt was named the MVP after he threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns on 26-of-36 passes.

Clemson’s top-ranked defense also got into the scoring act as linebacker Ben Boulware took a first-quarter interception 47 yards for a touchdown. The Clemson defense held the Sooners to 275 total yards.

Wide receiver Artavis Scott scored on the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage with 65-yard touchdown pass on a screen pass. It was also the first play call for co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who took over play calling duties after Chad Morris left Clemson to be the head coach at SMU.

Scott finished the game with eight catches for 114 yards, while Mike Williams added nine receptions for 112 yards.

Relive all the action from the Russell Athletic Bowl in this photo gallery. LINK

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame