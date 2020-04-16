Clemson Flashback: Tigers hold off No. 6 Notre Dame in torrential downpour

Clemson escaped Death Valley with a 24-22 victory over No. 6 Notre Dame in the first meeting between the two programs since 1979.

In a torrential downpour, the 11th-ranked Tigers jumped out to a 21-3 lead early in the third quarter following a 21-yard touchdown run by Deshaun Watson. With hard rain coming down throughout the entire contest, Clemson tried to sit on its lead, which allowed Notre Dame to come storming back.

The Irish scored a touchdown with seven seconds to play to cut the lead to 24-22. However, Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer was unable to run in the tying two-point conversion, as defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and linebacker Ben Boulware stopped him short of the goal line.

Though he was just 10-for-21 throwing the ball, Watson threw two touchdowns and ran for another, while rushing for 93 yards. Clemson running back Wayne Gallman rushed for 111 yards on 23 carries.

The win over Notre Dame started Clemson’s momentum towards a national championship run.

Relive all the action from the October 3, 2015 game at Death Valley in this photo gallery. LINK

