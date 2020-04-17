Clemson Flashback: Tigers hand Miami worst defeat in history

There is a saying out there that says, “You should not poke the Bear.”

At Clemson, the saying is a little different. “You should not poke the Tigers.”

Miami learned that lesson the hard way on October 24, 2015. Prior to their game with Clemson at what was then called Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Hurricane players came on to Clemson’s side of the field turning warmups and tried to start a fight and intimidate the Tigers.

That was a bad idea.

Clemson, ranked No. 6 at the time, came out on fire an embarrassed Miami in a 58-0 blowout. The 58 points tied for the largest margin of victory over an ACC opponent and it was the Hurricanes’ worst defeat in the proud of history of their program.

