Higgins credits Swinney for his success at Clemson

Some wonder why Clemson has had such unprecedented success over the years.

In the last five seasons, Clemson is the only football program to win at least 12 games every year. No team during that time has won more games either. The Tigers are the only team during this stretch to make the College Football Playoff every year.

“It is definitely a grind,” former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins said to ESPN’s Maria Taylor Thursday on College GameDay’s Instagram Live. “Coach [Dabo] Swinney does not play. He is a guy that is going to be hard on you, but he is also going to love you. He is going to treat you like one of his own.”

Higgins, who is hoping to hear is named called out in the first round of next week’s NFL Draft, has been a part of Clemson’s last three runs to the CFP. The Tigers advanced to the nation championship game twice in those three seasons, including winning it all in 2018.

Clemson went 41-3 during his three seasons there, including a 29-game winning streak from the start of the 2018 season to the end of 2019. The 29-game win-streak is tied for the longest such streak in ACC history.

The Tigers won three of their five consecutive ACC Championships with Higgins there, while also playing in the Sugar Bowl, the Cotton Bowl, and the Fiesta Bowl.

Higgins said all the success they have begins in the summer months when no one is watching. Strength and conditioning coach Joey Batson pushes every player to give him his best.

“You have to grind. Coach Batson in the weight room, he is going to push you, push you and push you,” the receiver said. “Even when we are conditioning. It is something we all just connect, and all want to be a part of something special.

“We just keep going from there, and, also, you have to do well in class if you want to play.”

