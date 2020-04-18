Clemson Flashback: Tigers become new Kings of the ACC

Florida State’s grip on the ACC slipped away on a cool and overcast afternoon in Clemson, S.C., on November 7, 2015. Prior to that afternoon at Memorial Stadium, the Seminoles had won the previous three ACC Championships and a win over the Tigers could have given them an opportunity to win a fourth straight.

However, Clemson cemented itself as the new Kings of the ACC.

For the first time in its history, Clemson ran down the hill as the No. 1 ranked team in the country and it subsequently proved it was worthy of its No. 1 ranking with a 23-13 win over No. 17 Florida State.

The win allowed the Tigers to clinch their first outright ACC Atlantic Division Championship since 2011, advancing the program to the ACC Championship Game.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson finished the afternoon 28-of-42 for 297 yards. He also rushed for 107 yards. Running back Wayne Gallman had 103 yards rushing. Watson threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Deon Cain, while Gallman’s 25-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Tigers. Kicker Greg Huegel had field goals of 31, 25 and 34 yards.

Relive all the action from Clemson’s big win over the Seminoles from 2015 in this photo gallery. LINK

