Elite young gunslinger high on Clemson

John Mark Shaw is an elite young quarterback prospect from the state of North Carolina who earned freshman All-American honors from MaxPreps in 2019 after passing for 2,122 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound gunslinger was starting to see his recruitment pick up prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused things to slow down for him for the time being. He hopes to have the opportunity to showcase his talent by throwing at college camps this summer, but it remains to be seen whether schools will be able to hold camps as they would in a typical year.

“I had good momentum before coronavirus,” Shaw said. “Was invited as a freshman to the Elite 11 Atlanta regional and was rated the number 1 2023 (prospect) at the event. I visited Georgia Tech while down there and was lining up a lot of visits this spring. All that is shut down. It even looks questionable that we will have summer camps.”

The good news for Shaw is he is already on the radars of numerous major programs. During his freshman year, he made visits to Notre Dame, Georgia, Georgia Tech, NC State, Duke, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Clemson.

The Tigers invited him to attend their game against Boston College last October, when in addition to seeing a game at Death Valley, he was able to tour the facilities as well as meet head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“The facilities are great!” Shaw said. “It was exciting talking with Coach Swinney and Streeter. But I think the atmosphere at the game was what I liked the most. Coming off a national championship season, the atmosphere was electric!”

Looking ahead, after things get back to normal following the pandemic, Shaw wants to visit North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Tennessee since he didn’t have a chance to check them out during the season.

Shaw believes his recruitment will really begin to ramp up during his upcoming sophomore season. He played last season at Sandhills High School in Fayetteville, N.C., but is making the move to a larger school in order to face the best competition in the state and gain more exposure on the field.

“The biggest thing for me is that I am transferring schools from the private school league to one of the largest public schools in the state,” he said. “I was supposed to start spring practice but all that is on hold too. I am sure recruiting will take off when I get settled in with my new coach. The AD wanted me to get fully enrolled before we make it official.”

Even though Shaw’s recruitment is currently hampered because of the coronavirus, he knows there is plenty of time left in the process with three years of high school ahead of him.

“It is probably harder on 2022 QBs because their recruitment should be in high gear,” Shaw said. “I felt real good about the relationships I got started with last fall’s visits, and I had a real good visit with Georgia Tech this spring. … It will be up to my performance this fall, and I think things will become much clearer as to who has the most interest in me and who I am most interested in.”

