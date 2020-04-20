Leggett named to Clemson Hall of Fame

The Clemson Athletic Department will induct eight new members into its Hall of Fame this fall, Block C Club Director Bob Mahony said on Monday. The new inductees include one former head coach, one longtime administrator and six former student-athletes. The class includes five All-Americans, two ACC MVPs and two members of the ACC 50-Year Anniversary team.

The class is planned to be honored the weekend of October 16-17, 2020 in conjunction with the Clemson vs. NC State football game at Memorial Stadium.

The group includes C.J. Spiller and Trevor Booker, who were both in their first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame. Spiller finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2009 when he was a unanimous All-American and ACC MVP. Spiller was also an All-American in track during his Clemson career. Booker led the Tigers to three NCAA Tournaments as an All-American basketball player from 2006-10. He became the first ACC men’s basketball player with 1500 points, 1000 rebounds, 200 assists, 200 blocks and 100 steals.

Three-time All-America golfer Nicky Goetze, who started on four top 20 Clemson teams during the early 1990s, also will be inducted. Goetze also was also an All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association. Former NCAA track champion Travis Padgett, a two-time winner of the school’s Frank Howard Award and ACC men’s track MVP indoors and outdoors in 2008, will be one of the 2020 inductees. He still holds the school record in the 100 meters at 9.89.

Julie Augustyniak was named to the ACC 50-Year Anniversary women’s soccer team and now joins her twin sister Nancy in the Clemson Hall of Fame. Clemson won the ACC regular season championship and finished a program best fifth in the nation her senior year (2000). Cappy Craig was Clemson’s first ACC Champion and a two-time All-America diver at Clemson in 1982. She led Clemson to its first top 20 NCAA finish that same year.

Bill D’Andrea began an over 30-year association with Clemson athletics as a graduate assistant football coach in 1983. He was a trusted member of Danny Ford’s coaching staff from 1986-89 when he helped the Tigers to three ACC Championships and four top 20 finishes, then held important administrative roles as the first leader of Vickery Hall and later as Executive Director of IPTAY.

Jack Leggett is the only head coach in this year’s class. He led the Clemson baseball team for 22 years and took the Tigers to 21 NCAA Tournaments. Seven times Clemson had a top 10 final ranking, including three years when the Tigers reached the Final Four of the College World Series. He took the Tigers to the CWS six times overall.

Clemson 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame Class

Julie Augustyniak, Women’s Soccer, 1997-2000

Named to ACC 50-Year Anniversary soccer team

Third-team All-American by Soccer Times as senior in 2000

Second-team All-ACC in 1999.

Second-team All-Southeast Region in 2000.

All-ACC Tournament team in 2000.

Started 89 consecutive matches between 1997-2000.

Helped Clemson to record of 64-24-2 in her four years as a starting back.

Clemson had 21 wins over top 25 teams in her career, including a win over #1 North Carolina in 2000.

Clemson won the ACC regular season championship in 2000 and finished fifth in the nation.

Clemson finished in the top 11 of the nation, including three top seven finishes, all four years in her career.

Played professionally with the Atlanta Beat.

Joins her twin sister Nancy Augustyniak in the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame.

Trevor Booker, Men’s Basketball, 2006-10

First player in ACC history with 1500 points, 1000 rebounds, 200 blocks, 200 assists and 100 steals.

First-team All-ACC as a senior in 2009-10, first Clemson post player so honored in 20 years.

Second-team All-ACC as a junior in 2008-09.

Fourth-team All-American by FoxSports in 2008-09

Top five in Clemson history in scoring (1,725) and rebounding (1060).

Led ACC in field goal percentage and rebounding in 2008-09, first league player to do that since Tim Duncan in 1996-97.

All-ACC Defensive Team selection in 2008-09 and 2009-10

Basketball Times All-District final two years.

NABC Second-team All-District his final two seasons.

First-team All-ACC Tournament in 2008, he helped Tigers to championship game for just the second time.

Started all 134 games of his career, a Clemson record.

Helped Clemson team to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Ranks in top 10 in Clemson history in 12 different categories.

First-round NBA Draft Choice, he played eight years in the NBA.

Cappy Craig, Women’s Swimming, 1977-82

ACC Champion in the One-Meter and Three Meter Events, in 1982

First Clemson ACC Champion in any event in Women’s Swimming and Diving history.

All-American in the One and Three-Meter Diving Events in 1982, Clemson’s first women’s swimming NCAA All-American.

Craig finished fourth in the one-meter, and seventh at the three-meter at the 1982 NCAAs at the University of Florida.

Craig is one of three Clemson divers to earn All-America honors in both events in the same meet.

The native of Darien, Connecticut led Clemson to an 18thplace finish at the first NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships (1982), Clemson’s first top 20 finish in an NCAA Championship in women’s sports history.

Bill D’Andrea, Administrator, 1983; 1986-2014

Helped make Clemson one of the top all-around programs in the nation through his work as an assistant football coach, director of student-athlete academic services in Vickery Hall and as the Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director supervising the athletic department’s scholarship fund-raising instrument, IPTAY.

As an offensive line coach, D’Andrea helped the Tigers to three consecutive ACC Championships from 1986-88, tying a league record for consecutive league titles at the time.

The 1989 team did not win the ACC title, but finished with a 10-2 record and a top 10 national ranking.

In the four years D’Andrea served as a full-time assistant coach, Clemson posted a 38-8-2 record, won four bowl games, and finished in the top 20 of both final polls every year.

D’Andrea became the first director of Vickery Hall, Clemson’s student-athlete enrichment facility, in 1991.

The program was named one of the top programs of its kind in the nation by NACDA in September of 1999.

Named a senior associate athletic director beginning in 2002, he oversaw all of Clemson`s fund-raising activities (IPTAY), promotions, marketing, tickets, and sports information.

Much of his responsibilities centered around the capital campaign that provided the financial backing of the West Endzone project at Memorial Stadium.

During his tenure organizing Clemson’s fund-raising activities, annual donations to IPTAY rose to record levels. A record was also established for the number of donors.

Nicky Goetze, Men’s Golf, 1989-93

Three-time All-American; third-team as a sophomore, honorable mention as a junior and second-team as a senior.

Also outstanding academically, he was two-time member of the ACC Academic Honor roll and an Academic All-American Scholar by Golf Coaches Association in 1992

Played on four NCAA Tournament teams that all ranked in the top 20 in the nation, including fourth ranked team of 1993.

Won the 1990 and 1992 Ping Preview Tournaments by four shots apiece. Among the players he beat in 1990 was World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.

Finished career fourth in Clemson history in career stroke average 73.19. Played more tournaments (55) and more rounds 159) than any player in Clemson history.

Had 19 career top 10 finishes and 68 rounds at par or better.

Three-time first-team All-ACC (1991, 1992, 1993)

Qualified for the United States Amateur all four years he was at Clemson.

Named to ACC 50-Year Anniversary team in 2003

Jack Leggett, Head Baseball Coach, 1994-2015

Inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

Joined Larry Penley (golf) as only coaches in Clemson history to be inducted into a National Hall of Fame while still an active coach.

Guided the Clemson baseball program for 22 years and led the team to 955 wins, 43 wins per season.

Led Clemson to 21 NCAA Tournament appearances in those 22 seasons, including six trips to the College World Series.

Led the Tigers to top four finishes at the College World Series in 1996, 2002 and 2010, the only top four CWS finishes in Clemson history.

Clemson ranked as the seventh winningest baseball program in the nation during his 22 years at the helm. His six trips to Omaha tied for ninth most in the nation during that time.

Of his 955 wins, 244 (26 percent) were against top 25 teams. Also had 135 wins over Top 10 teams.

Led Clemson to a Top 20 finish 13 times and Top 10 finish seven times. Tigers were ranked #1 in the nation 20 times during his tenure.

ACC Coach of the Year in 1994, 1995 and 2006.

Had 68 wins in NCAA Tournament competition.

Had winning record in ACC play in 21 of his 22 seasons.

Travis Padgett, Men’s Track, 2006-08

NCAA Champion, 60M Indoors (2007)

Tied for seventh in Clemson men’s track history with six career All-America honors

Placed second, third and fourth over his career in the 100M at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Produced career-best time and still Clemson record in the 100M of 9.89 representing Clemson at the 2008 USA Championships.

Qualified for the 2008 U.S. Olympic Team as a member of the 4x100M relay.

Won five ACC championships in the sprints (including all three in the 100M) over his career.

ACC Most Valuable Performer indoor and outdoor in 2008.

ACC Outdoor Track Freshman of the Year in 2006.

Back to back winner (2007, 08) of the Clemson department wide Frank Howard Award (bringing honor to Clemson).

Ranks first in Clemson history in the 100M (9.89), which was recognized NCAA record for many years

Ranks third in Clemson history in the 60M (6.56)

C.J. Spiller, Football and Track, 2006-10