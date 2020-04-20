Top QB hopes to see Clemson recruitment ramp up

MJ Morris is well on his way to being one of the most sought-after quarterback prospects in the class of 2022.

The four-star from Carrollton (Ga.) High School has already collected over two dozen offers, with two seasons of high school football still to play, and many of those programs are recruiting him hard early on.

“Florida State, Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Missouri, Auburn, Miami, Georgia Tech and Oregon have been consistent,” Morris said.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound signal-caller has also drawn interest from Clemson and hopes to see the interest ramp up once the Tigers turn more attention to recruiting for the 2022 class. They have yet to offer any 2022 prospects.

“I hope so, but it depends on their preference,” Morris said. “There are a lot of talented quarterbacks in the class of 2022, but I do know as a freshman I performed extremely well at their camp.

“I feel if they do offer me, I would be honored because it was earned, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I believe whatever God has for me is for me.”

The camp showing Morris referred to occurred last summer heading into his sophomore year. Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter liked what he saw while watching Morris sling the ball around.

“Coach Streeter told me he was very impressed,” Morris recalled. “But a lot of campers and parents congratulated me on my performance. Coach Streeter asked me to stay for the second session but my father had to get to an appointment.”

Clemson welcomed Morris back to campus for the Texas A&M game at Death Valley last September. Other schools Morris has visited thus far in the recruiting process include Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Duke, North Carolina, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.

Morris plans to return to Clemson at some point after the NCAA ends the dead period it instituted because of the coronavirus, and there are several other schools he wants to eventually check out.

“Schools that I haven’t seen such as Florida State, Oregon, Missouri, Michigan and Penn State,” he said.

Morris is ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 41 overall prospect in the early 247Sports rankings for the 2022 class.

What will the program that lands his commitment in the future be getting in him as a player?

“I feel I’m a quarterback that has a high IQ and can make plays from inside and outside the pocket,” he said. “But most importantly I feel that I’m clutch in pressure situations against quality competition. Not many people can make plays when the stakes are high. I’ve proven that I’ve been able to do this as a freshman and sophomore.”

