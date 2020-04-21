Swinney: ‘I just want to high five somebody and hug them’

Dabo Swinney has had enough. The Clemson coach says he spends more time on his cellphone and computer these days than ever before, and he cannot wait for the day when he can see his players and coaches again.

“I have just had it,” he said Tuesday on the Qualk & Kelly Show on The Roar, 105.5 FM in Clemson. “I just want to high five somebody and hug them. This is crazy.”

Swinney says he has been a lot busier these days than he normally is at this time of the year if they were not having to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. He explained he is on the phone all the time and it has slowed things down. He is currently still going through his exit interviews with his players.

“My exit meetings are taking forever,” Swinney said.

During this time of the year, Swinney is usually done with the exit meetings. He says in person, he can go through them a little faster than he can on the phone. Keep in mind, he has 108 players that went through the spring that he has to speak to.

“Some of them are twenty minutes and some of them are forty-five minutes,” Swinney said. “So, it is just taking a long time to get through those.”

Besides meeting with individual players, Swinney is also having meetings with his coaches, recruiting meetings, segment meetings, team meetings and meeting with coaches from around the ACC. He is also on a sub-committee.

“It is just none stop,” he said.

However, Swinney said there has been some positives to the quarantine.

“It has allowed us to have some normalcy, though, and it has allowed us to really stay connected and to really continue are communication,” the Tigers’ coach said. “Our strength staff has been amazing with their communication.”

Another issue that came about, and Swinney pumped the breaks on it, were the professional developments he was being asked to do.

“A couple of them have been fun, and this and that, but I finally had to say, ‘Listen, I can’t do it anymore because it is just overwhelming… I guess they just think we are sitting around and sitting on our fingers, but that is just not the case. We are wide open,” he said.

And, obviously, busier than ever before.

