What They Are Saying: Simmons to Arizona

Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons went to Arizona with the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Simmons to the Cardinals.

WAY TO GO, ZONA. Forget the offense for a moment. Kyler's got that. Take the most all-around dominating defender in the draft. I think Isaiah Simmons will have a little more impact than Chase Young. He's everywhere. Ran 4.39. Can rush the passer. Plays w edge. Cards: playoffs. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2020

Versatility is the name of the game with Isaiah Simmons. While listed as a linebacker, Simmons lined up all over the field last season. He was 1 of 4 FBS players in 2019 to have 100+ snaps at OLB, ILB, CB, and S. pic.twitter.com/MiHwx996eh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 24, 2020

A new, versatile weapon for the defense. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 24, 2020

Isaiah Simmons: Arizona's new Safety/Linebacker/Slot CB/Edge Defenderpic.twitter.com/d9CC2E6IrR — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 24, 2020

Here's how new Cardinals LB/S Isaiah Simmons was used last season at Clemson:

Safety: 218 snaps

Slot CB: 286 naps

OLB: 160 snaps

ILB: 120 snaps

Perimeter: 17 snaps On just 71 pass rush attempts, Simmons stacked up 7 sacks. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 24, 2020

Isaiah Simmons is third Clemson defensive player named Simmons to be first round selection. He joins Wayne Simmons (1993) and Anthony Simmons (1998). — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 24, 2020

Arizona got themselves a mean linebacker in Isaiah Simmons 😤 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/dSe34ipcoJ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 24, 2020

The #AZCardinals make their pick and go with #Clemson freak Isaiah Simmons at No. 8. With a deep OL draft, Arizona picks a player who can do it all on D. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

Clemson to the Cards 🌵 Arizona selects Isaiah Simmons with the 8th pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/u8e2HziaAL — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020

Defensive coordinators: “Offenses are too versatile, they’re too fast, can’t stop tight ends, pass catching RBs….argh. Need someone to stop this!” **Isaiah Simmons walks in** DC: “Oh no, how do I use this thing?” — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) April 23, 2020

#Clemson football player Isaiah Simmons to @NFLNetwork: "You only get 53 on a roster. I feel like if you draft me, you get 56.” One of the biggest wild cards of the draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2020

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney and coach Matt Rhule agreed they went with Derrick Brown over Isaiah Simmons because when building a defense you "start in the middle'' and up front. Hurney didn't think after the season Brown would be there. "He is… https://t.co/q76pJtOm9m — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) April 24, 2020

Isaiah Simmons fell into Arizona’s lap. I hope they don’t misuse him. pic.twitter.com/F6p2pHxZRt — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 24, 2020

Cardinals 1st-round pick Isaiah Simmons to make more than $20M https://t.co/TkTD1Gdtc0 — Jess Root (@senorjessroot) April 24, 2020