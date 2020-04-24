Muse taken in the third round of NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders took Clemson safety Tanner Muse in the third round Friday with the 100th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Muse is the fourth Clemson player selected by the Raiders in the last two drafts. Last year, they selected Clelin Ferrell in the first round (No. 4), Trayvon Mullen in the second round (No. 40) and Hunter Renfrow in the fifth round (117).

The former Clemson safety was the fourth former Tiger taken in the 2020 Draft and the third from the defensive side of the ball. On Thursday, linebacker Isaiah Simmons (No. 8) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (No. 16) were taken in the first round of the draft. Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the No. 33 overall pick in the second round on Friday.