What They Are Saying: Bengals draft a great one in Higgins

Tee Higgins will join Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals after being drafted with the first pick of the second round.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Higgins selection by the Bengals.

Joe Burrow gets a weapon The Bengals draft Clemson WR Tee Higgins with the first pick of the second round #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/fWcHilgvF5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2020

That boy gotta True Wide Receiver Name. Tee Higgins — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 24, 2020

The Bengals take Tee Higgins to kick off the 2nd round of the #NFLDraft Higgins and Joe Burrow go from national championship opponents to NFL teammates. pic.twitter.com/kJxN7USCNQ — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020

With the first pick of the second round, the #Bengals had trade options. But no, they pick at No. 33 #Clemson WR Tee Higgins. His ankle got flagged for stiffness, but it barely affected his draft stock. Joe Burrow gets a weapon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

Second round opens with back-to-back WRs: 34. Colts – USC’s Michael Pittman

33. Bengals – Clemson’s Tee Higgins — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

The Bengals are surrounding Joe Burrow with some SERIOUS weapons at WR – A.J. Green

– Tyler Boyd

– John Ross

– Tee Higgins pic.twitter.com/A3V2fxn4gI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 24, 2020

Tee Higgins is a Bengals fan and A.J. Green fan. He may end up replacing him. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 24, 2020

New Bengals WR Tee Higgins wins with his absurd catch radius and ball skills. His ability to separate isn’t on par with Jeudy or Lamb, but his ability to climb the ladder and win down the football field is impressive.pic.twitter.com/z4nNW46E9v — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 24, 2020

Zac Taylor said drafting Tee Higgins has no impact on A.J. Green's future. Said the Bengals still want Green in Cincinnati for a long time. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 24, 2020

Tee Higgins gets to play next to Better Tee Higgins (AJ Green)! — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 24, 2020

Tee Higgins and Joe Burrow did train together in California during the pre-draft process while Burrow worked with Jordan Palmer. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 24, 2020

This is bull shit, Tee Higgins is game changing player, I’m headed to bed — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 24, 2020

Zac Taylor said his son, Brooks, floated his dad a lot of trade options. 20 minutes before the draft, Zac asked Brooks which WR he wanted. Brooks said Tee Higgins. Zac: "I said, that's a good pick right there." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 24, 2020

"That was my favorite team growing up," Clemson WR Tee Higgins said after being drafted by the Bengals Friday night. https://t.co/9jqvnop1pV pic.twitter.com/GEgJOdlZGk — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) April 24, 2020

From Trevor Lawrence to Joe Burrow? Tee Higgins is living good. — Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) April 24, 2020

@teehiggins5 once a tiger, always a tiger! Congrats my guy! Go out and live your dream — Bo Majkowski (@BoMajkowski16) April 24, 2020

And very early in the evening, Clemson extends its streak of consecutive drafts with a wide receiver selected to five. It's now seven of the last eight drafts that Clemson has had a wide receiver selected. Draft Central: https://t.co/LnWosPb52A https://t.co/OxTZfm4OTZ — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 24, 2020

Bengals got away with highway robbery! Congrats brudha + you get to learn from one of the best in the game! https://t.co/CfSAy3c4Eo — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) April 24, 2020