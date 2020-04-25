Anchrum goes late in NFL Draft

Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum was selected 250th overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round Saturday of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Tiger will likely play guard or center in the NFL despite playing most of his college career at right tackle for Clemson.

Anchrum is the seventh former Tiger selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, marking the second most selections for one draft under Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. Only the 2016 Draft Class, which had nine players selected, had more.

The offensive lineman is joined by linebacker Isaiah Simmons (first round, No. 8), cornerback A.J. Terrell (first round, No. 16), wide receiver Tee Higgins (second round, No. 33), safety Tanner Muse (third round, No. 100), John Simpson (fourth round, No. 109) and safety K’Von Wallace (fourth round, No. 127).

Anchrum, the Tigers’ starting right tackle in 2019, helped a Clemson offense that ranked 10th nationally at running the football (252.9 yds/game) and led the nation in yards per carry (6.5). The Tigers also allowed just 13 sacks on the year, which ranked sixth nationally and led the ACC in tackles for loss allowed with just 59.

In 2019, Anchrum was a first-team All-ACC selection. He played 842 snaps in over 15 games (all starts), while helping Clemson finish fourth in the nation in points per game (43.9) and fifth in total offense (school-record 528.7 yards per game). He was voted as a permanent team captain by his teammates.

A spot starter in 2016 and 2017, Anchrum went on to become Clemson’s full-time right tackle in 2018, as the Tigers compiled a 29-1 record in those two seasons. He played 2,516 snaps in over 55 games, including 37 career starts.

His 2,516 career snaps made him only the 23rd player in school history to reach 2,500 career snaps from scrimmage. Anchrum was a two-time all-conference selection and two-time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honoree.

Anchrum was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2018.

