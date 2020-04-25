Pollard agrees to free agent deal after NFL Draft

Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard agreed to a undrafted free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens following the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

At Clemson’s Pro Day on March 12, Pollard felt all of the hard work he put in paid off after a solid performance.

Pollard recorded 21 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, ran a 5.26 40-yard dash, and posted vertical and broad jumps of 25.5 inches and 8 feet, 3 inches, respectively. The two-time All-ACC selection cited slimming down and working on his 40-yard dash as the most challenging parts of the draft process.

Pollard played 2,328 snaps over 55 games (38 starts) in his Clemson career, lining up at tackle, guard and center during a four-year span from 2016-’19 in which the Tigers went 55-4 and won a pair of national titles.

Pollard, a second-team All-ACC selection, started all 15 games for Clemson last season at center. He was the 17th player in school history to earn at least three selections to the All-ACC Academic Team during his time at Clemson.

