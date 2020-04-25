What They Are Saying: Former Clemson OL lands with Raiders

Former Clemson All-American offensive guard John Simpson was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday with the No. 109 overall pick.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Simpson landing with the Raiders!

Here to fortify the line. With the 109th pick, we have selected G John Simpson from (you guessed it) @ClemsonFB. pic.twitter.com/zgPxSgo72b — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 25, 2020

John 30 seconds ago… John now. pic.twitter.com/36rbysRfsq — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020

Congrats @BigJohn74_ !! Feet, Heavy Hands, patience, & 2nd level ability!! one of the best guards in this draft! @Raiders you go another great one!! #Allin #2020NFLDraft — Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) April 25, 2020

BIG JOHNNN!!! hahaha I love Jon Gruden — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) April 25, 2020

Raiders quickly becoming Clemson West under Mayock/Gruden: 2019

Clelin Ferrell

Trayvon Mullen

Hunter Renfrow 2020

Tanner Muse

John Simpson — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 25, 2020

Five of the Raiders' last 15 draft picks have come from @ClemsonFB: Clelin Ferrell (Rd. 1, 2019)

Trayvon Mullen (Rd. 2, 2019)

Hunter Renfrow (Rd. 5, 2019)

Tanner Muse (Rd. 3, 2020)

John Simpson (Rd. 4, 2020) pic.twitter.com/p4l4NTKT3D — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 25, 2020

Raiders had gone 9 years without drafting Clemson player (Ford 2010) before Gruden became coach and Mayok GM. They have now drafted 5 Tigers in last 2 years. Guess they like how Dabo runs his program. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 25, 2020

Tanner and John go to the same team nine picks apart. It's the shortest span between two Clemson players being picked by one team. The previous record-holders on that also hail from the AFC West, when the Denver Broncos took Nick Eason and Bryant McNeal 14 picks apart in 2003. https://t.co/5ueUeh20Zb — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 25, 2020