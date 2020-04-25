What They Are Saying: Former Clemson OL lands with Raiders

By Gavin Oliver | 44 minutes ago Follow @GavinG_Oliver
Former Clemson All-American offensive guard John Simpson was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday with the No. 109 overall pick.
Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Simpson landing with the Raiders!
Here to fortify the line.
With the 109th pick, we have selected G John Simpson from (you guessed it) @ClemsonFB. pic.twitter.com/zgPxSgo72b
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 25, 2020
Another Tiger is headed to Las Vegas! ⬛️🟧@BigJohn74_ ➡️@Raiders#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/9taUoA7Vme
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
.@Raiders are loading up with Clemson Tigers and former All-Americans.
2016 alum John Simpson (@BigJohn74_ ) is headed to Vegas. #RaiderNation#NFLDraft#AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/koNEgRJfnP
— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) April 25, 2020
Congrats @BigJohn74_ from @ClemsonFB! Headed to the @Raiders! #ALLIN #RaiderNation #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/TbwH5EX1BQ
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) April 25, 2020
Raider Nation,
Meet @BigJohn74_! pic.twitter.com/4ztJF2QIQL
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
John 30 seconds ago… John now.
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
Congrats big guy🖤 @BigJohn74_ https://t.co/ImmXUBoIMS
— Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) April 25, 2020
@Raiders fans, you’re going to love this pick!!!! #JustWinBaby https://t.co/q8DXFMPLkq
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) April 25, 2020
Congrats @BigJohn74_ !! Feet, Heavy Hands, patience, & 2nd level ability!! one of the best guards in this draft! @Raiders you go another great one!! #Allin #2020NFLDraft
— Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) April 25, 2020
BIG JOHNNN!!! hahaha I love Jon Gruden
— Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) April 25, 2020
John Simpson will be blocking for the @Raiders in Clemson West! ☠️🐅#NFLDraft #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/Ka3p1R5ORA
— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 25, 2020
Raiders quickly becoming Clemson West under Mayock/Gruden:
2019
Clelin Ferrell
Trayvon Mullen
Hunter Renfrow
2020
Tanner Muse
John Simpson
— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 25, 2020
Five of the Raiders' last 15 draft picks have come from @ClemsonFB:
Clelin Ferrell (Rd. 1, 2019)
Trayvon Mullen (Rd. 2, 2019)
Hunter Renfrow (Rd. 5, 2019)
Tanner Muse (Rd. 3, 2020)
John Simpson (Rd. 4, 2020) pic.twitter.com/p4l4NTKT3D
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 25, 2020
Raiders had gone 9 years without drafting Clemson player (Ford 2010) before Gruden became coach and Mayok GM. They have now drafted 5 Tigers in last 2 years. Guess they like how Dabo runs his program.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 25, 2020
Tanner and John go to the same team nine picks apart. It's the shortest span between two Clemson players being picked by one team.
The previous record-holders on that also hail from the AFC West, when the Denver Broncos took Nick Eason and Bryant McNeal 14 picks apart in 2003. https://t.co/5ueUeh20Zb
— Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 25, 2020
Congratulations to John Simpson on being drafted by the @Raiders. Best of luck in the NFL #ClemsonNFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/k8ff1qCqeC
— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) April 25, 2020
Never forget when John Simpson showed up to @ACCFootball Media Days dressed as @Trevorlawrencee 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ExkHmgyRsh
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 25, 2020
