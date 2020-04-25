What They Are Saying: Former Clemson OL lands with Raiders

Football

Former Clemson All-American offensive guard John Simpson was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday with the No. 109 overall pick.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Simpson landing with the Raiders!

 

