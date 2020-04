Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night with the No. 100 overall pick.

Check out some of the buzz on Twitter about the Raiders’ newest addition:

Blessed is an understatement 🙏🏼 — Tanner Muse (@tanner_muse) April 25, 2020

"With 100th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Las Vegas @Raiders select, Tanner Muse." Tanner Muse: pic.twitter.com/9ZAaGoldsE — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020

Reviving Clemson West! 🐾 With the 100th pick, we have selected LB Tanner Muse from @ClemsonFB. pic.twitter.com/X07QoGBPCL — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 25, 2020

Coach Swinney on Tanner Muse: “The ultimate hybrid guy.” pic.twitter.com/s3v0uFG0Eg — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020

Congrats @tanner_muse !! Tough, Smart, & more heart than @Hallmark. Appreciate your leadership & work ethic. The @Raiders & @Cle_Missile are going love you!! — Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) April 25, 2020

Tanner Muse says he and Clelin Ferrell are basically best friends and he stayed connected to the #Raiders through relationships with Ferrell as well as Hunter Renfrow. #Clemson — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) April 25, 2020

Tanner Muse played 401 coverage snaps in the box in his career at Clemson. In those coverage snaps, Muse: -allowed just 184 yards

-11 combined first downs and TDs

-combined for 8 INTs and forced incompletions ☠️#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/oTrRsgXH0a — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) April 25, 2020

This might sound crazy to some, but Tanner Muse will be the Isaiah Simmons of Vegas’ 2nd team. The Raiders will love how he flies around and makes plays in space. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) April 25, 2020

From hosting during recruiting visits to the NFL. Proud of ya, @tanner_muse! https://t.co/xQybhjfu2U pic.twitter.com/9FpCqEKW6h — Alex Weaver (@Al_Weave) April 25, 2020

Another one to Clemson West ☠️🐅 Good luck in Las Vegas, Tanner‼️#NFLDraft https://t.co/PwFRO9lrVA — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) April 25, 2020

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame