Clemson safety K’Von Wallace was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 127th pick by the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Wallace’s section by the Eagles.

K'Von is the third Clemson defensive back selected by the @Eagles all-time. The one they selected back in 1996 worked out OK 😏 pic.twitter.com/qdd4R39ZFj — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020

The @AZCardinals drafted an outstanding player and even better leader. Congratulations, Isaiah. I can’t wait to watch you succeed in the NFL. #ClemsonNFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/kCOti5uzhv — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) April 24, 2020

Fly eagles Fly 🦅 — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) April 25, 2020

K'Von becomes Clemson's 30th selection in the last five drafts, a school record for a five-year span. https://t.co/bu0ugZcQL8 — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 25, 2020

K'Von Wallace: 92.1 PFF coverage grade since 2017 1st among NFL Draft safeties pic.twitter.com/4QVqi8obWw — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020

A safety from Clemson is all it took for a lot of Eagles fans to get over drafting Hurts in the 2nd If K'Von Wallace with the pick at 53 and Hurts at 127, everyone would be happy. I'm WR Tyler Johnson/Gandy-Golden and IOL Biadasz/Harris away from grading this draft A-#Eagles — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) April 25, 2020

Howie hoping K’Von Wallace turns out like another Clemson safety pic.twitter.com/cNrKnO6lTy — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) April 25, 2020

Don’t forget this: K’von Wallace missed 18 tackles on 171 tackle attempts per PFF. His coverage/safety skill set translate extremely well to where the hybrid safety position is going in today’s NFL. Really love this pick for #Eagles https://t.co/1h1pEMNILa — Conor Myles (@MylesSheet) April 25, 2020

