Country's reaction to Clemson's record-breaking draft class

Clemson produced seven picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, its second-most selections in the seven-round era (since 1992), trailing the nine selections in 2016.

Six of Clemson’s seven picks were selected in the first four rounds of the draft, breaking the program’s previous four-round record of five, set previously five times in 1991, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The Tigers now have a school-record 31 NFL Draft picks in the last five years, surpassing the 29 drafted across both the 2013-17 and 2015-19 drafts. Clemson is one of only three schools with five or more picks in at least six of the seven most recent drafts, joining both Alabama and Ohio State.

Check out some of the reactions across the Twitterverse to Clemson’s record-breaking 2020 draft class:

WAY TO GO, ZONA. Forget the offense for a moment. Kyler's got that. Take the most all-around dominating defender in the draft. I think Isaiah Simmons will have a little more impact than Chase Young. He's everywhere. Ran 4.39. Can rush the passer. Plays w edge. Cards: playoffs. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2020

Versatility is the name of the game with Isaiah Simmons. While listed as a linebacker, Simmons lined up all over the field last season. He was 1 of 4 FBS players in 2019 to have 100+ snaps at OLB, ILB, CB, and S. pic.twitter.com/MiHwx996eh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 24, 2020

Isaiah Simmons fell into Arizona’s lap. I hope they don’t misuse him. pic.twitter.com/F6p2pHxZRt — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 24, 2020

Arizona got themselves a mean linebacker in Isaiah Simmons 😤 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/dSe34ipcoJ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 24, 2020

A.J. Terrell is a dog. LOVE that pick to Atlanta. If you're down on him just because Burrow picked on him a few times, that's a mistake. Fantastic press corner prospect. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 24, 2020

An NFL executive who studied A.J. Terrell extensively: “He’s a legit starter. The worse you’re getting is a No. 2 corner. Some teams see him as a future No. 1. He’s fast. He’s got nice size. He played at a high level for Clemson the last two years. He’s… https://t.co/8HnE71tbhl — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) April 24, 2020

I know a lot of people have panned the Falcons' selection of A.J. Terrell, but Sean Payton said Thursday night that he was one of the players they were eyeing as a trade-up candidate in Round 1. Saints clearly had a high grade on the Clemson cornerback. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) April 24, 2020

I love me some AJ Terrell. Thought he was the second best CB in the draft. He is a man to man island 🌴 corner. Yes he didn’t make a few play in LSU game. But he was all over the best Wr in college football in jamar chase. This kid can stay with anyone. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 24, 2020

The moment Thomas Dimitroff realized @ajterrell_8 would become a Falcon: pic.twitter.com/dnWKzwG7DM — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 24, 2020

Tee Higgins: "Getting a call from my favorite team in the NFL is just surreal… being able to call myself a Cincinnati Bengal is crazy." The #Bengals have been his favorite team since they drafted A.J. Green in 2011. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) April 24, 2020

Joe Burrow now throwing to Tee Higgins. Love that pick for the Bengals. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 24, 2020

Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins in Cincinnati will be scary😳pic.twitter.com/Wn3WupP7sb — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 24, 2020

Zac Taylor said his son, Brooks, floated his dad a lot of trade options. 20 minutes before the draft, Zac asked Brooks which WR he wanted. Brooks said Tee Higgins. Zac: "I said, that's a good pick right there." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 24, 2020

.@teehiggins5 wanted to make life easier for his mom. After being drafted by the @Bengals, he's ready to do it. 👏👏 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/JVO2FrtkzO — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020

When @tanner_muse took the call from Coach Gruden and said… “Oh yeah. Clemson Family. No doubt!” We felt that 😊 pic.twitter.com/VMHlU2BEPZ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020

Tanner Muse says he and Clelin Ferrell are basically best friends and he stayed connected to the #Raiders through relationships with Ferrell as well as Hunter Renfrow. #Clemson — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) April 25, 2020

Tanner Muse played 401 coverage snaps in the box in his career at Clemson. In those coverage snaps, Muse: -allowed just 184 yards

-11 combined first downs and TDs

-combined for 8 INTs and forced incompletions ☠️#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/oTrRsgXH0a — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) April 25, 2020

I mocked OG John Simpson to the #Raiders in the 3rd because of how much Mayock/Gruden liked him – they're able to steal him in the 4th. Love this fit. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 25, 2020

👏 New Eagles safety K’Von Wallace celebrating being selected by the Eagles in the 4th round today!!! 💚 Gotta love the reaction as @KVonWallace and his family are excited to be drafted to the Eagles!!! @6abc @ClemsonFB @ClemsonTigers #KVonWallace #Eagles #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/LmhyJoNZ5F — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) April 25, 2020

K'Von Wallace was the 49th player on my board. Outstanding pick by the Eagles — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 25, 2020

K'Von Wallace: 92.1 PFF coverage grade since 2017 1st among NFL Draft safeties pic.twitter.com/4QVqi8obWw — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020

The Eagles use their first fourth-round pick on S K'Von Wallace from Clemson. Big-hitter. 4.53 speed. Drafting Clemson safeties has gone well for this organization. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) April 25, 2020

#RAMS pick Guard TREMAYNE ANCHRUM (Clemson) at pick #250 in 7th round. He was my sleeper. I really think he will be an NFL player. Quick twitch and productive. That’s a great pick — Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) April 25, 2020

The final pick of #RamsDraft. A closer look at @tla_73! — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 25, 2020