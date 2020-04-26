Country's reaction to Clemson's record-breaking draft class

Country's reaction to Clemson's record-breaking draft class

Football

Country's reaction to Clemson's record-breaking draft class

By 3 hours ago

By |

Clemson produced seven picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, its second-most selections in the seven-round era (since 1992), trailing the nine selections in 2016.

Six of Clemson’s seven picks were selected in the first four rounds of the draft, breaking the program’s previous four-round record of five, set previously five times in 1991, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The Tigers now have a school-record 31 NFL Draft picks in the last five years, surpassing the 29 drafted across both the 2013-17 and 2015-19 drafts. Clemson is one of only three schools with five or more picks in at least six of the seven most recent drafts, joining both Alabama and Ohio State.

Check out some of the reactions across the Twitterverse to Clemson’s record-breaking 2020 draft class:

 

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
20hr

Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum was selected 250th overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round Saturday of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Tiger will likely play guard or center in the NFL (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home