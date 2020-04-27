Clemson Flashback: Tigers win back-to-back ACC titles for first time in 28 years

Led by Heisman hopeful Deshaun Watson, Clemson won a second straight ACC Championship with a 42-35 victory over No. 19 Virginia Tech at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Watson completed 23-of-34 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for two more scores. The Clemson quarterback also rushed for 85 yards on 17 carries for the third-ranked Tigers.

The win allowed Clemson to win its second straight ACC Championship, marking the program’s 16th all-time and the first time it won back-to-back titles in the league since winning three straight from 1986-‘1988.

The Tigers’ 16th league title gave them the most in ACC history. Clemson moved to 12-1 and solidified a No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.

