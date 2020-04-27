Clemson OL signee on prestigious honor: ‘It feels great’

Clemson offensive line signee John Williams recently received another accolade when he was named to the Georgia Sports Writers Association all-state football team for the 2019 season.

The GSWA all-state team is typically announced in January but was delayed this year due to changes in the industry and personnel changes at member newspapers. It has been produced annually since 1994 and dates back even further.

“It feels great to be named for the all-state team,” Williams told The Clemson Insider. “I love this game and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Williams, a product of Class 6A Creekview High School in Canton, Ga., was also named an all-state performer in 2019 by Georgia Public Broadcasting, a team that includes all levels of high school football. As a junior in 2018, he was named all-state by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and MaxPreps after helping Creekview to a 12-1 record and a trip to the Elite Eight of the 6A playoffs.

Williams managed to have a strong senior season for Creekview despite the fact he was coming off surgery for a torn labrum suffered in 2018.

“Last year was a year of adversity fighting through the shoulder surgery,” he said. “But I’m proud of the result and I can’t wait for my upcoming time at Clemson.”

Along with Williams, Clemson offensive lineman Paul Tchio (Class 7A), defensive end Myles Murphy (Class 7A), linebacker Kevin Swint (Class 5A) and linebacker Sergio Allen (Class 3A) were named to the GSWA all-state team. All four players enrolled at Clemson in January.

Swint and Allen were both named the Defensive Player of the Year for their respective classifications.

“Seeing my teammates on that list makes me more excited for our future at Clemson,” Williams said.

Williams, who is 6-foot-6, 300 pounds right now, hasn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop him from working out as he prepares to enroll at Clemson this summer.

“I’ve been constantly training to stay in shape and to keep honing in on my game,” he said. “The pandemic was no reason to lay off, it was incentive to keep grinding.”

After an outstanding high school career, Williams can’t wait to begin the next chapter of his life with the Tigers.

“I’m excited for next season,” he said. “It’s going to be amazing to finally start my dream of being a Clemson Tiger.”

