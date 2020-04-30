Cancellation of Swinney Camp ‘very disappointing’ for in-state standout

Offers have been pouring in this spring for Mauldin (S.C.) four-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus, a top-100 national prospect in the 2022 class.

LSU got the ball rolling with an offer on March 20, and since then, Lukus has added offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Georgia Tech.

“It feels good,” Lukus said of the influx of offers.

“Things are crazy,” he added of his recruitment ratcheting up.

Clemson has shown plenty of early interest in the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Lukus, and he had been planning to showcase his talent at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June in hopes of impressing the coaches and earning an offer from the Tigers.

However, there will be no Swinney Camps this year as Clemson University announced on Monday it has cancelled all on-campus academic and athletic camps scheduled to be held this summer due to COVID-19.

“It’s very disappointing,” Lukus said. “I was looking forward to it.”

Fortunately for Lukus, he was able to participate in the Swinney Camp last summer when he put himself firmly on Clemson’s recruiting radar with a standout showing at the camp.

“It was a fun experience,” he said, “and I was looking forward to doing it again and to compete.”

Lukus, who also visited Clemson for a game during last season, wants to return to campus at some point in the future after the NCAA lifts the dead period it instituted because of the coronavirus. All in-person recruiting is currently suspended through May 31, but there are a couple of other schools besides Clemson that Lukus hopes to check out when he can.

“Clemson, Florida, Ohio State,” he said.

Among the schools that have offered Lukus to date, a few of them are starting to stand out to him in the early stages of his recruitment.

“I like Ohio State a lot, Oklahoma, Tennessee, VT,” he said.

Lukus is tabbed as the No. 2 prospect in South Carolina, No. 11 cornerback nationally and No. 82 overall prospect in the early 247Sports rankings for the 2022 class.

