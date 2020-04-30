Clemson offer would be ‘huge’ for top-100 Texas LB

Texarkana (Texas) Texas High four-star linebacker Clayton Smith, a top-100 national prospect according to multiple recruiting services, is in the process of trimming his list of over two dozen offers but is still keeping an open mind to some other programs that have not yet offered.

“I’ve started narrowing things down,” Smith told The Clemson Insider, “but I am still open to schools who feel I’d make a difference on their team.”

Members of Clemson’s staff have been in contact with Smith (6-5, 225) and conveyed to him they don’t have a spot for him in the 2021 class right now but will continue to keep in touch in case one becomes available.

“I’ve spoken with (defensive assistant) coach (Xavier) Brewer,” Smith said. “They are full on LBs but he’s very familiar with me.”

Of the schools that have offered Smith to date, he feels several are recruiting him the hardest at this point in the process.

“LSU, OU, UT, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Florida State,” he said.

Smith has committed to play in the 2021 All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 9 and plans to announce his college decision then and there.

“I’m committing at the All-American game,” he said, “but the school will know prior to then.”

If Smith were to receive an offer from Clemson before he makes his decision, it could have a significant impact on his recruitment.

“A Clemson offer would be a huge one,” he said. “They’ve shown they can be national competitors for years and they’ve put a lot of people in the NFL.”

Smith is ranked as the No. 6 outside linebacker and No. 61 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports, while ESPN also considers him a top-100 national recruit (No. 88 overall).

