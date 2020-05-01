S.C.'s top prospect reacts to cancellation of Swinney Camp

Greer (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Jaleel Skinner, the top-ranked prospect in the Palmetto State for the 2022 class, was looking forward to camping at Clemson this summer and working out with the coaches.

However, he will not have that opportunity after all as on Monday, the university announced the cancellation of all on-campus athletic and academic camps scheduled to be held this summer. That of course includes the Dabo Swinney Football Camps, which typically take place in the first two weeks of June.

“It’s really disappointing that I won’t be able to come to camp,” Skinner told The Clemson Insider.

It would have been Skinner’s first time participating in the Swinney Camp, so he was excited to get the full experience that comes with it.

“I was really looking forward to getting to be around some of the coaches and see how they are,” he said, “and to have the college experience of staying on campus.”

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound wideout was also hoping to put an aspect of his game on display for the coaching staff at the camp.

“I was really wanting to show how much my route running has improved,” he said.

A rising junior, Skinner has received Power Five offers from South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

An offer from Clemson is clearly high on Skinner’s wish list as a local recruit who lives about an hour away from the school.

Skinner made an unofficial visit to Clemson to attend the Tigers’ game against Charlotte last September.

“The thing that stands out the most about Clemson is the culture about football they have,” he said.

Skinner feels Virginia Tech and Penn State are showing the most interest right now and said those are the schools standing out most to him early in the process. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina, No. 10 wide receiver nationally and No. 72 overall prospect for the 2022 class.

